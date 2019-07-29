Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Launches ‘Get Away Again’ Incentive Program
WHY IT RATES: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's new program is designed to help travel advisors drive sales, and rewards returning cruisers with $25 onboard credit per $100 cruise deposit on up to four future two-night sailings. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced the launch of its all-new ‘Get Away Again’ program – offering an instant $25 onboard credit for each $100 deposit for up to four future two-nights sailings aboard Grand Classica or Grand Celebration. This special incentive program for repeat guests is being introduced as a new tool for travel advisors, offering a lead-generator that helps drive bookings and revenue, as well as customer retention.
“We’re pleased to launch a loyalty offer that simultaneously rewards our repeat cruisers, as well as our travel advisor partners,” Francis Riley, senior vice president, sales and marketing, of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “This program is a terrific overlay to our dynamic onboard programming, which evolves throughout the year to keep travelers engaged, always experiencing something fresh and new. Ultimately, this is a fantastic way for travel advisors to maintain a steady stream of business, encouraging their clients to return to them for future bookings.”
The ‘Get Away Again’ program offers guests an incentive for booking a repeat cruise while still onboard or up to seven days after debarkation. For each $100 deposit made towards a future sailing, guests will instantly receive an onboard credit that can be used immediately, or during a future two-night cruise. The $25 onboard credit per $100 deposit can be used for up to four bookings for up to $150 in onboard credits, or up to $250 for Cruise & Stay deposits, which lets guests extend their island escape at one of four premier resorts and hotels, including Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach, The Grand Lucayan, Marlin at Taino Beach Resort and Club, and Pelican Bay Hotel. Guests will have one year to select their sailing dates and may use the deposit towards a booking with any other offers available at the time.
Recently named a winner of Cruise Critic’s 2019 Cruisers’ Choice Award for Best Entertainment, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is the only provider of two-night cruises to Grand Bahama Island with daily departures from Palm Beach. While sailing to paradise, guests can choose from several fine dining options, including gourmet burgers at The Bull; an intimate, candlelit dining experience at Admiral’s Steak and Seafood; zesty Italian fare at A Slice Above; or experiential, interactive dining at The Rock Grill – which gives guests the opportunity to cook their own meat and seafood dishes on a lava rock.
Each night onboard offers a different experience, with several nightly shows including the popular Celebration Nights and Let’s Dance! Production. Adult cruisers are welcome to cap the night with drinks and laughs during a late-night comedy show while younger travelers can mix and mingle at one of the Dancing Martian’s glow parties.
With commissionable summer offers including the Kids Sail Free and Girls Getaway promotions, as well as exclusive offers for teachers, military members/families, and solo travelers, now is the perfect time for travel advisors to encourage their clients to book a Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line escape.
For full details, travel advisors should call 800-995-3143 or visit www.BahamasParadiseCruise.com.
SOURCE: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line press release.
