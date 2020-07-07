Boutique Cruise Line Azamara Launches First Global Promotion
Azamara Theresa Norton July 07, 2020
Boutique cruise line Azamara has launched its first-ever global promotion on all sailings.
Available in North America through July 17, 2020, and until July 22, 2020, for international markets, the July sale will offer a $500 onboard credit, which can be used for specialty dining, shore excursions, and more.
Travelers from North America also will receive the same onboard credit in addition to a 50 percent reduced deposit. Azamara’s (Buy One, Get One Half Off sale (BOGOHO), originally launched in April, can be combined with the July global promotion on select sailings, offering 50 percent off a traveler’s guest.
All bookings made with the sale apply to Azamara’s enhanced Cruise with Confidence program, providing flexibility to change any sailing booked by Aug. 1, 2020. To view all of the benefits, please click here.
Itinerary highlights from the July offer include:
—Azamara Quest’s 12-night “Baltic & St. Pete Voyage” departs July 11, 2021, from Copenhagen and visits Warnemunde, Germany; Gdansk, Poland; Visby, Sweden; and Helsinki, Finland. This sailing can also be combined with the BOGOHO offer.
—Azamara Pursuit’s 14-night “Black Sea Intensive Voyage” sets sail on June 26 and July 20, 2021, from Athens, Greece. Azamara guests will have the opportunity to experience one of the Ports of call including Ephesus, Turkey; Varna, Bulgaria; Constanta, Romania; and Odessa, Ukraine.
