CDC Says New Cruise Guidelines Coming Soon
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Thursday that officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said they would soon issue guidelines for the safe restart of sailing in the United States.
According to a statement from Cava, she spoke extensively with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Division Director Dr. Martin Cetron and other team members about the impact of the no-sail order on the cruise industry.
I was very encouraged by my call today with @CDCgov, & excited to learn they will be issuing new guidelines for a safe restart to cruising. Miami-Dade is ready to partner with the CDC to make sure the Cruise Capital of the World can lead the way to rebuild this critical industry. pic.twitter.com/fOhnayqXzq— Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) April 1, 2021
Cava said the CDC officials would soon issue “new guidelines for a restart to cruising, taking into consideration the advancements made possible by the vaccine.”
“Some may want to sue, but we want to sail, and we are ready to collaborate to make sure the Cruise Capital of the World can lead the way to rebuild this critical industry,” Cava continued.
CDC officials said they were eager to work with Miami-Dade “as a positive partner and a resource.”
The comments provided the beleaguered cruise industry with some hope after months of no new information from the CDC regarding their Conditional Sailing Order (CSO). Cruise lines have started relaunching sailings from the Caribbean and Europe, but the desire remains to provide voyages from American ports.
In March, Walensky was in the hot seat regarding when cruise ships could sail again in Alaska, with Senator Lisa Murkowski citing the state’s successful vaccination program in highlighting the ability of the state to handle visitors. However, she pointed out that most arrive by cruise ship and asked for a timeline on the implementation of the Conditional Sail Order.
Walensky was unable to provide an update regarding the CSO for cruise industry officials.
