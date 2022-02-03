Celestyal Debuts New Travel Agent Reservations Platform
February 03, 2022
Celestyal Cruises unveiled the new Seaware Reservations Platform, a dedicated reservations system for travel advisers, which was created in conjunction with the software company Versonix.
The platform is scheduled to go live this week.
In addition to advanced CRM functionality, the Seaware Platform offers travel advisors 24/7 access to bookings, a more varied and larger number of pre- and post-packages, rule-based pricing, payment and cancellations schedules, shore excursions and onboard experiences.
It also provides agents with the ability to create customized segments, individualized itineraries and large, family bookings.
“The release of our Seaware Reservations Platform is just one more example of our deep and ongoing commitment to our travel advisor partners,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer of Celestyal Cruises.
“We have been working closely with Versonix for a year now in preparation for this release and have been engaging in ongoing conversations with many of our travel advisor partners to have a seamless transition to our new reservations platform.
“We are expecting a significant adoption of this new system by our travel advisor partners placing them firmly in control of their bookings 24/7, making it even more easy to do business with Celestyal.”
Celestyal’s travel advisors partners received a link to Seaware’s user’s manual along with tutorial videos log-in information.
New users can visit Celestyal.com to register in the Travel Agent Booking Area.
