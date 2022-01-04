Celestyal Unveils Wave Season Savings of Up to 30 Percent
Celestyal Cruises introduced the “Escape Back to the Blue” Wave Season campaign, which among other things, provides savings of up to 30 percent off select 2022 sailings booked now through March 31, 2022.
Children under 12 sharing a stateroom with their parents also sail for free, and single travelers will be privy to reduced single supplements on select cruises.
Fares for three-night “Iconic Aegean” sailings, which typically sell for $610 per person, double, start at $449, representing a savings of 25 percent. From Athens, the cruise will call at Mykonos, Kusadasi, Patmos, Crete and Santorini.
The seven-night “Idyllic Aegean” itinerary, which typically sells for $1,500 per person, has been discounted to $1,019, representing a savings of 30 percent.
The itinerary, which departs from Athens, will add Thessaloniki to the itinerary roster, and also includes Kusadasi, Rhodes, Crete, Santorini, Mykonos and Milos.
Savings are also available on the four-night “Iconic Aegean” sailing, which typically sell for $770 per person, double, and are now available at rates starting at $559. Departing from Athens, port calls will include Mykonos, Kusadasi Patmos, Rhodes and Santorini.
Seven-night “Eclectic Aegean” sailings, which typically sell for $1,250 per person, double, will feature rates starting at $919. Sailing from Athens, the itinerary will call at Istanbul and Kavala, a new port for Celestyal; Thessaloniki; Volos; and Santorini.
Savings are also available on a variety of other Celestyal cruises, including the seven-night “ “Three Continents” cruise, which will call at ports in Egypt, Israel, Cyprus, Turkey and Greece; the seven-night “Steps of St. Paul” itinerary, which departs on Oct. 15, 2022; and a variety of holiday cruises.
