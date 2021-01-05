Cruise Lines Roll Out the 2021 Wave Season Deals
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Theresa Norton January 05, 2021
It’s a Wave Season like no other, but Wave Season nonetheless. As they usually do at this time of year, the cruise lines are offering discounts, upgrades and more incentives to encourage booking. Here’s a running list of promotions that will be updated as needed.
MSC Cruises USA’s “Your Cruise, Your Choice” promotion offers up to $400 spending credit per stateroom on bookings made by March 31, 2021, on 2021 and 2022 cruises in the Bahamas, Caribbean, Mediterranean and Northern Europe. Plus, “Kids Sail Free” is offered on many sailings.
The spending credit can be used toward Wi-Fi, drink packages, specialty dining, spa treatments and shore excursions, and onshore at the line’s private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ “Upgrade Your Horizon” promotion gives guests a two-category suite upgrade, up to a Penthouse Suite, on all published cruises booked by Feb. 28, 2021.
Those who upgrade to a Concierge Suite get a free one-night pre-cruise hotel stay in their embarkation city. Those who upgrade to a Penthouse Suite get additional perks, including a personal butler.
Guests from U.S. and Canada sailing in a Deluxe Window category through Penthouse Suites also get 50 percent reduced deposits, except on Grand Voyages and World Cruises.
Additionally, travel advisors in the U.S. and Canada will receive a $100 gift card for each new deposited booking made by Feb. 28, 2021. The gift card will be paid within 60 days of the end of the promotion, not after sailing. Eligible bookings must be registered here by March 14, 2021.
Windstar Cruises’ new “Sail Small, Live Large with Big Perks” offer lets travelers choose from a set of complimentary perks plus a reduced deposit of five percent.
Running from Jan. 5 through Feb. 28, 2021, guests may choose one of the following options: Up to $1,000 shipboard credit per stateroom, one-night hotel pre- or post-cruise on Europe voyages, Premium Beverage Package or free Wi-Fi.
Guests may pick one complimentary perk, which varies depending on the length of their cruise and room category. Along with this offer, deposits have been reduced from 15 percent of cruise fare to five percent.
Windstar’s updated Travel Assurance Booking Policy allows cancellation up to 48 hours prior to departure on 2021 cruises.
As part of its Wave Season offer, travel advisors can pick their own perk on each confirmed booking – a $50 bonus commission payable with regular commission or a $50 gift card payable at final payment. It increases to $100 per booking for new-to-Windstar guests.
An extension of a currently running groups promotion lets advisors earn a Tour Conductor credit at a reduced rate of 1:7 on Star Advantage Group dates, normally 1:9. And the “Sell Three, Sail Free” promotion gifts a free cruise to advisors when they sell three qualifying voyages in 2021. Qualifying cruises must be booked by Feb. 28, 2021, and the advisor’s free cruise may be any voyage of eight days or fewer and must be taken by March 31, 2022.
Virgin Voyages announced a promotion that includes an automatic 10 percent off any voyage, up to $400 in onboard credit and an extra $100 with the purchase of a $300 prepaid bar tab.
This extra credit can be used at any bar on board or at The Beach Club at Bimini. The deal is good on new bookings made by Feb. 9, 2021. Already included in fares are free Wi-Fi, dining at 20-plus eateries, group fitness classes, basic beverages and all gratuities.
For more information on MSC Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Windstar Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS