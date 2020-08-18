Riviera River Cruises’ Solo Trips Offer Social Distancing, No Single Supplement
August 18, 2020
WHY IT RATES: There's a multitude of upsides to traveling by yourself. In the age of COVID-19, one of solo travel's major enticements is the ability to easily socially distance, plus enjoy plenty of personal space and an extra peaceful onboard environment, due to reduced capacities. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
As a new era of travel begins to get underway, Riviera River Cruises’ dedicated departures for solo travelers offer the opportunity to socially distance while sailing Europe’s waterways, without paying a single supplement.
Space for passengers to spread out is in abundance on Riviera’s solo departures, with capacity reduced and cabins and suites that are among the largest on any river cruise vessel. And solo travelers aren’t the only travelers who can take advantage of these cruises—select departures are also available for group bookings.
In 2021, eight solo traveler itineraries will be available with a variety of departure dates. For more information about Riviera River Cruises, call 888-838-8820 or visit rivierarivercruises.com.
“Our solo traveler cruises are always popular and we anticipate that will only continue as we return to Europe’s rivers,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing North America. “The single supplement has long been dreaded by travelers—these dedicated departures offer everything you’ll find on a traditional Riviera cruise, but without that added cost."
She continued, "And because everyone on board is solo, social distancing comes naturally. These cruises can even be a great way for groups to travel, from friends who want their own cabins to groups affiliated with an organization. If you have a client or group looking for a cruise with solo accommodations, we encourage you to think of Riviera first.”
Riviera’s departures for solo travelers offer all the amenities of its traditional river cruises, but cabins and suites across the entire ship are single occupancy without single supplement. Cabins and suites measure up to a generous 312 square feet, and ships that normally accommodate 169 passengers are limited to 88 on these departures.
Cruise itineraries with dedicated solo traveler departures available in 2021 include:
—Rhine, Strasbourg & Heidelberg for Solo Travelers
—Burgundy, Rhone & Provence for Solo Travelers
—The Blue Danube for Solo Travelers
—Douro, Porto, & Salamanca for Solo Travelers
—The Seine, Paris & Normandy for Solo Travelers
—Vienna, Bohemia &Treasures of the Danube for Solo Travelers
—Rhine Cruise to Switzerland for Solo Travelers
—Rhine & Moselle for Solo Travelers
Riviera River Cruises offers 20 itineraries on ten rivers and waterways, including its dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement. Its fleet is one of the youngest in Europe, with no ships older than six years. Riviera’s cruises include spacious cabins and suites, fine culinary experiences from sumptuous breakfasts to four-course dinners featuring international classics and regional specialties, and expert-led excursions to classic sights and lesser-known places.
Riviera guarantees exceptional value, promising never to add hidden surcharges or fees. Riviera also doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.
For more information, visit rivierarivercruises.com.
SOURCE: Riviera River Cruises press release.
