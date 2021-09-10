Crystal Cruises Announces Revised 2022 World Cruise
September 10, 2021
Crystal Cruises unveiled its 2022 Grand Voyage, the 132-night “Caribbean Idylls & Mediterranean Masterpieces,” which will sail from Miami to Los Angeles on Crystal Serenity.
The cruise, from Jan. 17 to May 29, 2022, will visit 82 ports in 32 countries and includes 11 overnights in iconic cities including Istanbul, Monte Carlo, Naples and Cannes, as well as the islands of St. Barts, Madeira, the Canary Islands and more.
This new Grand Voyage replaces the 2022 World Cruise, which was canceled because many countries on the original itinerary remain uncertain in their ability to welcome guests back at this time.
“We know our guests, especially our extended voyage guests, consider Crystal their second home and that both our guests and crew are part of one large Crystal family,” Crystal President Jack Anderson said. “Crystal Captain Birger Vorland and his crew are excited to welcome these guests back home to Crystal since having said goodbye to the World Cruise guests in Perth last year.”
The 2022 Grand Voyage itinerary includes 11 segments ranging from nine to 16 nights.
Reservations will open to 2022 World Cruise booked guests for an exclusive 10-day booking window Sept. 14-23 and to the public on Sept. 24, 2021.
After departing Miami, the Grand Voyage will head for the Caribbean and visit Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao before heading to Costa Rica. Designed to follow the sun the ship will visit the Canary Islands, the Mediterranean in springtime and beyond.
The itinerary includes Morocco, the Cote d’Azur, the Amalfi Coast, the Greek Isles, the Black Sea, the Holy Land, Cape Verde Islands, the Azores, Madeira, Gibraltar, the Balearic Isles, Corsica, Sardinia, Sicily, Malta, Crete, Cyprus, the Greek Isles and Bermuda. Other
seldom-visited ports of call include San Blas Islands, Panama; St. Croix, USVI; Ile des Saints, Guadeloupe; Cagliari, Sardinia; Cape Verde Islands; Gaeta, Italy; Syracuse, Sicily and more.
Crystal Serenity requires all guests who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to be fully vaccinated. Guests 12 and older must be fully inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days prior to departure for all 2022 ocean voyages including those guests embarking in Miami. One hundred percent of Crystal’s officers and crew fleetwide will continue to be vaccinated in 2022 as a requirement for employment.
