Disney Cruise Line Announces Return of Pixar Day at Sea and Marvel Day at Sea in Early 2024
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Mia Taylor February 02, 2023
Following on the heels of debuting its first-ever Pixar Day at Sea in January, Disney Cruise Lines has announced that it will extend the popular new offering through early 2024.
And in equally exciting news for Disney fans everywhere, the cruise line has also revealed another brand new themed sailing—Marvel Day at Sea, which will feature the most popular personalities from renowned comics, films and animated series.
Pixar Day at Sea
The popular Pixar Day at Sea, which first launched last month, is offered on seven-night Caribbean cruises aboard Disney Fantasy.
When it initially kicked off, the themed sailing only included dates through March 2023.
However, with its latest announcement, Disney Cruise Line has extended the opportunity to take part in this immersive experience through next year with the following nine new dates:
– Departing Jan. 6, Jan. 20, Feb. 3, Feb. 17, and March 2, 2024, the eastern Caribbean itinerary includes Tortola, St. Thomas and Castaway Cay.
– Departing Jan. 13, Jan. 27, Feb. 10 and Feb. 24, 2024, the western Caribbean itinerary includes Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.
The cruises sail from Port Canaveral, Florida and the highlight is a dedicated Pixar Day at Sea that takes place halfway through the weeklong getaway. On the special day, there’s a packed slate of Pixar-related entertainment including opportunities to meet the wildly popular characters from Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “The Incredibles,” “Finding Nemo” and more.
Some of the most popular events include a themed breakfast with live singing and entertainment from the cast of Toy Story, a pool party with Crush from Finding Nemo, and two high-energy shows at the end of the special themed day featuring a full-roster of Pixar characters, including one show starring The Incredibles. There's also a themed dinner with Crush from Finding Nemo, special talks from PIxar animators, and animation drawing classes for all ages.
Marvel Day at Sea
Disney Cruise Lines also announced today the addition of a Marvel Day at Sea. Similar to the Pixar offering, this latest themed cruise will include a special, dedicated day during the getaway featuring all manner of Marvel-related entertainment and encounters.
The cruise line said in its news release that guests will be exposed to “the largest assembly of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains on land or at sea – including classic Avengers, sorcerers and Guardians of the Galaxy, plus Captain America Sam Wilson, Mighty Thor, Shuri, Okoye, Scarlet Witch and many more.”
The Marvel Day at Sea will also culminate with a deck show featuring a long line-up of characters and will also include a theater show featuring masters of the Mystic Arts, family game shows, themed youth activities, and special merchandise and menus.
Marvel Day at Sea is slated to be offered on 10 five-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The current dates on offer include:
– Departing Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18 and March 3, 2024, the western Caribbean itinerary includes George Town, Grand Cayman, and Castaway Cay.
– Departing Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23, and March 8, 2024, the western Caribbean itinerary includes Cozumel, Mexico, and Castaway Cay.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on Disney Cruise Line, Caribbean, Puerto Rico, Florida
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS