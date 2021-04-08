Disney Cruise Line’s Newest Ship Completes Keel-Laying Ceremony
Disney Cruise Line today marked a major milestone in the construction of its newest ship, the Disney Wish, with a traditional keel-laying ceremony. Slated to set sail on its maiden voyage in Summer 2022, the Disney Wish will be the first of three new vessels to comprise the company’s fleet expansion.
Captain Minnie Mouse, who has been delighting young passengers aboard all of Disney Cruise Line’s ships and helping to inspire the next generation of female maritime leaders since 2019, will be a key figure aboard the Disney Wish.
In a first among the line’s collection of cruise vessels, Captain Minnie’s portrait will feature prominently within the whimsical artwork emblazoned on the ship’s bow. The intricate scrollwork design hearkens back to classic ocean liners of the 1930s era and is a signature detail on all Disney Cruise Line’s vessels.
"As we look to the future with anticipation and excitement for continuing our legacy of creating magical vacations for families across the globe, we are thrilled to reach this significant milestone in the shipbuilding process and to unveil Captain Minnie as the beloved character on the bow of the Disney Wish," said Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Cruise Line.
Keel-laying refers to the stage of construction in which the first block or section of a ship is lowered into the building dock. According to custom, a newly minted coin is placed under the keel to ensure that the ship enjoys good fortune in her journeys, and the Disney Wish wasn’t about to break with tradition! The coin created especially for this ship also featured the image of Captain Minnie.
Philip Gennotte, portfolio project management executive, Walt Disney Imagineering Germany, who placed the coin at today’s ceremony, explained, "In maritime tradition, keel laying is the ceremonial beginning of the ship's life." He continued, "Today marked a momentous occasion for the Disney Wish, and I could not be more proud of our Imagineers, the cast and crew at Disney Cruise Line and the team at Meyer Werft, the shipyard in Germany, who are bringing this enchanting ship to life."
Once completed, the Disney Wish will weigh in at roughly 144,000 gross tons and have 1,250 guest staterooms, making it slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. It will also be powered by liquified natural gas (LNG), one of the cleanest-burning fuels available to the industry.
For more information, visit disneycruise.com.
