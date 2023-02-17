Holland America Line Extends Wave Season 'Kids Cruise Free' Offer
Holland America Line (HAL) today announced the extension of its ‘Time of Your Life’ Wave Season promotion, giving travelers in search of an unforgettable family getaway time to take advantage of the deal.
Among its several other benefits, the Wave Season promo allows kids to cruise for free, making a multigenerational or small-family bucket-list vacation a lot more affordable, which is especially important during a time when many people’s budgets are tight.
The offer also extends significant fare discounts of up to 30 percent, free stateroom upgrades and reduced, 50-percent deposits for the first and second guests in the stateroom. And, when they book their voyage by February 28, 2023, guests also enjoy a bonus of up to $400 in onboard credit.
Under the ‘Kids Cruise Free’ clause, children aged five through 18 sailing as the third and fourth guests in the same stateroom as two adults get to cruise free of charge. There are, of course, exceptions to the rule, so families can expect to pay a bit extra to cover taxes, fees and port expenses.
Guests can also opt to include even more perks—like plus shore excursions, Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining and onboard Wi-Fi—when they choose the ‘Have It All’ premium package for their booking.
The limited-time ‘Time of Your Life’ promotion is available on select sailings from April 2023 through April 2024. Eligible cruises cover a wide range of destinations, including Alaska, Canada/New England, Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico, the Pacific Coast and Central America’s famed Panama Canal.
"A cruise is one of the easiest ways to explore the world as a family, and with our wave promotion it's even more affordable to take a vacation to a dream location like Alaska or Europe," Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer at Holland America Line said in a statement. "Cruising caters to all ages, so there's something for everyone on board and ashore. You unpack once while visiting multiple destinations, all meals are planned, evening entertainment is complimentary and adults can relax while the kids meet new friends in the Club HAL youth program. The best souvenirs will be the memories you bring home."
It's worth noting that all of Holland America’s Pinnacle Class Ships— Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam and Koningsdam—feature Family Staterooms that provide extra living space, and room for everyone to spread out and relax. These staterooms, which accommodate up to five guests, are equipped with two bathrooms, more closet space and other special amenities.
Voyages that qualify for the ‘Time of Your Life’ promotion will be sailing aboard these vessels to Alaska, Hawaii, the Pacific Coast, Mexico, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Norway, Iceland, the Baltics and across the Atlantic.
