Last updated: 09:10 AM ET, Mon May 11 2020

Hurtigruten Aims to Gradually Restart Operations in Mid-June

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten Donald Wood May 11, 2020

Save $250 in Coastal Norway
PHOTO: Hurtigruten ship in Norway. (Courtesy of Hurtigruten)

Expedition cruise line Hurtigruten announced Monday it would extend the temporary suspension of worldwide sailings through mid-June, but plans on launching a phased return to service on June 16.

Travel restrictions in Norway have been gradually lifted and other businesses like schools and restaurants are already open. Hurtigruten plans to restart operations in Norwegian waters first and then expand internationally as further restrictions are lifted.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Side View of Cinderella

Analyst Says Disney World Could Reopen in July

Destination & Tourism
social distancing

Palace and Le Blanc Spa Resorts Announce New Safety and...

Hotel & Resort
United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner at LAX

No Social Distancing: Photo of Packed Flight Goes Viral

Airlines & Airports
Enchanted Storybook Castle at Shanghai Disney.

Shanghai Disneyland Reopens to the Public

Entertainment

The first planned departure will be MS Finnmarken from Bergen on June 16. The cruise line will make decisions for every subsequent voyage individually, with guests being informed of changes no later than three weeks before the scheduled ship’s departure.

Officials from the cruise line also revealed they plan on gradually restarting Arctic expedition cruises this summer “in areas where restrictions are lifted – where and when we believe it is safe.”

“There is still a lot of uncertainty in what the next weeks and months will bring. However, we do see international restrictions gradually being lifted,” Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam said in a statement. “Step by step, the pandemic is being brought under control. Businesses are re-opening and everyday life is slowly getting back to a degree of normality.”

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus on any of Hurtigruten’s ships, but the cruise line has imposed strict measures, “hundreds of small and larger” protocols and reduced guest capacity to combat the spread of the virus.

In addition, the cruise line instituted a flexible rebooking policy, which allows free rebooking for guests on all voyages departing before September 30. Passengers will also receive a discount of 10 percent on any future Hurtigruten cruise in 2020 or 2021.

For more information on Hurtigruten

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Carnival Cruise Line - Carnival Magic

Carnival Bookings Drastically Increase After Announcing New...

Carnival Cruise Line

AmaWaterways Honors Frontline Heroes With Complimentary River Cruise

Royal Caribbean Updates Measures Taken to Weather COVID-19 Pandemic

Oceania Cruises Launches “Ultimate Sale” With Fares Starting at $999

Scenic Group Looks to the Future as Construction Begins on Eclipse II in Croatia

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS