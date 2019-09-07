Iceland ProCruises Announces 2020 Brochure Now Available
Iceland is a very popular travel destination which can lead to overbooked hotels. Booking a cruise to circle the island is a great way to see this unique and diverse country Waking to a new coastal village each morning offers new exploration and adventures on shore. A bonus to cruising around Iceland is that guests need only unpack once! Iceland and Greenland specialist Iceland ProCruises announced today that their catalog of cruises for 2020 is now available.
In 2020 Iceland ProCruises offers nine trips aboard the OCEAN DIAMOND around Iceland docking at ten ports, two Best of Iceland voyages that will travel around the island in just seven nights and two trips to Greenland. In addition to the Iceland Circumnavigation cruise, there are two Northern Lights and Whales cruises in September 2020. There is an early bird discount of 20 percent for bookings made by December 30, 2019.
All passenger cabins have been refurbished. Renovations of the public areas continues and will be completed in 2020 with the renovation of the Main Lounge on Deck 4.
The company’s premier itinerary - the circumnavigation of Iceland, is offered on nine departure dates from mid-May to mid-August and one in early September. These trips with the OCEAN DIAMOND are soft expedition cruises and are accompanied by an Icelandic expedition team, which also speaks English and German. The journey begins and ends in Reykjavik. Ports on the circuit are Stykkisholmur, Isafjördur, Siglufjördur, Hrisey, Akureyri, Husavik, Seydisfjördur, Djupivogur and Vestmannaeyjar. The ten-day (nine-night) trip is available from 2,320 USD per person.
The voyage Best of Iceland will takes guests to and from Reykjavik on the OCEAN DIAMOND for seven nights around the island. The tour visits Stykkisholmur, Isafjördur, Akureyri, Husavik, Djupivogur and on the Westman Islands. The eight-day (seven nights) trip sails September 16 & 23rd is available from 1,890 USD per person.
Water next to the ocean Description automatically generatedThere are two trips to Greenland with flights to and from Kangerlussuaq (Greenland) and Keflavik included in the price. The Natural Wonders of the West Coast of Greenland is available August 9-20 from Reykjavik via the Westman Islands to Narsarsuaq. From Greenland's capital Nuuk, the route leads to Ilulissat with its ice fjord before cruising onward via Uummannaq to the destination port of Kangerlussuaq. The twelve-day trip (11 night) is available from 3,195 USD per person. The second itinerary travels from Kangerlussuaq to Reykjavik August 20 to 31 and is available from 3,195 USD per person.
Northern Lights and Whales is a combination trip by bus and ship. There are two departures availableA group of people on a boat Description automatically generated for booking at the end of the 2020 season on this seven-day (6-night) trip to and from Reykjavik. The OCEAN DIAMOND will run from Reykjavik to Stykkisholmur, Isafjördur and Husavik September 23-29 where guests will leave the ship for an interesting bus trip back to Reykjavik with many excursions along the way. The trip is also offered in reverse order with the bus trip from Reykjavik going on to Husavik and then on-board the ship back to Reykjavik. These trips are priced from 2,260 USD per person. Sightings of whales are common at this time of year along with the possibility of seeing the spectacular Northern Lights making this a very popular trip.
SOURCE: Iceland ProCruises press release.
