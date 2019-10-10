Man Critically Injured in Fall on Carnival Cruise Line Ship
A 23-year-old man traveling on a Carnival Cruise Line ship was critically injured after he fell from one deck to another Tuesday.
According to NOLA.com, the unidentified man reportedly suffered multiple significant injuries when he fell on board the Carnival Valor ship as it was off the coast of Louisiana. The vessel consists of 13 decks, with officials saying the man fell from one deck to another.
Coast Guard officials announced the man was discovered early Tuesday morning and examined by doctors onboard the Carnival ship. The medical team determined he needed additional help and the Coast Guard arrived to airlift him to a local hospital.
The man was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans where he arrived in critical condition. The Carnival Valor was around 65 nautical miles from Louisiana when the incident occurred.
The vessel was on a five-day voyage from New Orleans to Mexico, with the ship continuing to Cozumel Wednesday morning. The Carnival Valor is set to return to Louisiana on Friday.
Earlier this year, an Australian man died after going overboard Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas while the ship was sailing from St. Kitts to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
