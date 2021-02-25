New Broadway-Themed Cruises Announced for 2022
Lacey Pfalz February 25, 2021
Seth Rudetsky, the host of “SiriusXM Broadway” and Broadway star, announced that Seth Rudetsky’s Big Fat Broadway Vacations will have four cruises in 2022.
The Broadway-themed cruises will be on Cunard, Celebrity and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, cruising through the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Norway and across the Atlantic from New York to the United Kingdom.
The cruises offer luxurious accommodations, incredible destinations and excursions, as well as great opportunities to make friends and learn about Broadway from the performers themselves.
Each cruise will feature Broadway celebrities from famous musicals, such as Wicked and Frozen star Patti Murin, who will host master classes and workshops in choreography, singing and performance. They’ll also participate in interviews and shore excursions. At the end of the cruise, guests will put on a performance with the Broadway stars to culminate their experience.
“The experience is unlike anything else that you’ll see on a cruise,” notes founder Rudetsky. “Workshops, rehearsals, Broadway games and a final variety show are shared with the stars who also join you for meals, excursions and after-show cocktails. This is Broadway for insiders who love to travel, learn and perform…with just a bit of attitude.”
