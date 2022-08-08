Norwegian Cruise Line Eases COVID-Related Travel Restrictions
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has updated its health and safety protocols following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) decision to end its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships.
According to a letter sent to NCL’s travel partners, the cruise line will welcome all guests regardless of vaccination status, effective September 3. Passengers ages 12 years and older must provide proof of vaccination against coronavirus or a negative test taken within three days of the embarkation date.
NCL guests 11 years old and under will have no restrictions, but the company issued a warning to passengers that it is their responsibility to be aware of local protocols and travel restrictions in place at each destination.
The cruise line will also release an updated list of travel requirements on August 11, including boosters, relevant to the destinations on itineraries that visit the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Cayman Islands and Greece.
Since the CDC eased restrictions on cruise ships, several major companies have lifted previous coronavirus-related health and safety protocols, including Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Holland America Line, Virgin Voyages and more.
Last week, Norwegian took delivery of the 142,000 gross ton, 3,100-passenger Norwegian Prima at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy. It was the first of a groundbreaking class of six ships set to enter service through 2027, as well as NCL’s newest class of ships in almost 10 years.
TravelPulse’s own Claudette Covey took a tour of the brand new ship with media and travel advisors at the Fincantieri shipyard and provided her unique insight.
American Queen Voyages Offers Free Roundtrip Air on Select 2023 Voyages
