Norwegian is Selling Cruises Along Mexican Coastlines for November 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line is planning to restart operations on select cruises in November 2020, including some that depart from Miami and stop along the Mexican Caribbean coast.
The first of these sailings is a ‘Caribbean Round-trip Miami’ cruise aboard the Norwegian Joy that's set to depart from Miami on November 21, sailing over seven days to Honduras and Belize before stopping at the Mexican island of Cozumel and Mahahual in Quintana Roo’s Costa Maya region.
On Mexico’s west coast, Norwegian also has cruises scheduled to depart Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada starting as early as November 1.
Essentially, its operational restart is scheduled to commence as soon as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) “No Sail” order, which remains in effect through October 31, expires. The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) is also observing operational suspension of all cruises through October 31.
These typically tourism-rich regions of Mexico haven’t seen cruise ship arrivals since March 2020, when the COVID-19 crisis officially escalated into a pandemic and passenger cruises around the globe were forced to entirely halt their operations.
According to Riviera Maya News, cruise ships belonging to Carnival Corporation, Disney Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean are among those that typically docked in Quintana Roo’s ports pre-pandemic.
