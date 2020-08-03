Regent Extends Shipboard Credit, Reduced Deposit Through Aug. 31
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Theresa Norton August 03, 2020
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has extended its “Return with Regent” promotion that offers shipboard credit and reduced deposits on bookings made by Aug. 31, 2020, for 2021 Alaska, Northern Europe and Mediterranean voyages.
Regent is one of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brands that have paused operations through Oct. 31, 2020.
The line has also extended the $100 gift card incentive for travel advisors in the U.S. and Canada.
The promotion, which previously ended on July 31, includes a $1,000 shipboard credit and 50 percent reduced deposits, as well as the security of Regent Reassurance, which allows guests to cancel their cruise up to 15 days before departure date and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit.
The “cancel for any reason” policy now applies to reservations made by Aug. 31, 2020, for all voyages departing through Oct. 31, 2021.
Travel advisors will earn a $100 gift card for every new deposited booking on applicable “Return with Regent” voyages made by Aug. 31, 2020. The gift card will be paid within 60 days of the end of the promotion, not after sailing. Eligible bookings must be registered at www.rssc.com/2020GiftCard by Aug. 31, 2020.
“The response to our ‘Return with Regent’ promotion by both our loyal guests and valued travel advisors has been phenomenal, and I encourage all travel professionals to take advantage of this fantastic promotion to secure the benefits for themselves and their clients,” said Randall Soy, executive vice president-sales and marketing for Regent.
