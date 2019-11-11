Riviera River Cruises Offers Holiday Savings of Up to $1,500 on 2020 European Departures
WHY IT RATES: Guests can discover Europe’s iconic waterways, cities and villages while sailing aboard one of Riviera River Cruises' intimate, five-star vessels for hundreds less, and enjoy added flexibility in terms of departure dates and booking changes. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
This holiday season, Riviera River Cruises is giving the gift of savings of up to $1,500 per cabin or suite on 2020 European river cruises aboard its five-star ships. Bookings made through December 31, 2019, for most Riviera cruises in 2020 are eligible for discounts.
Additionally, Riviera is making it easier than ever to surprise family members or friends with the gift of a river cruise this holiday season by offering the flexibility to change departure dates or itineraries.
“We’re thrilled to offer these discounts to guests booking 2020 river cruises throughout the holiday season,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Vice President Sales and Marketing North America. “As always with Riviera, you’ll be able to enjoy Europe’s iconic waterways and fascinating cities from one of our five-star ships at an exceptional value. And if you’d like to give the gift of a cruise to a loved one or friend, we’re making it easy to arrange a trip that pleases.”
Available discounts include up to $1,500 on all 15-day cruises, up to $1,000 on most eight-day cruises and up to $500 on select cruises shorter than eight days. All discounts are per cabin or suite and based on double occupancy.
Examples include:
—15-day Budapest to the Black Sea River Cruise, June 12, 2020, departure aboard MS Thomas Hardy: Diamond Deck (Upper) normally $6,729 per person based on double occupancy discounted to $5,979, for $1,500 total savings; Ruby Deck (Middle) normally $6,319 per person based on double occupancy discounted to $5,719, for $1,200 total savings; and Emerald Deck (Lower) normally $4,999 per person based on double occupancy discounted to $4,849, for $300 total savings.
—Eight-day The Blue Danube River Cruise, May 23, 2020, departure aboard MS Oscar Wilde: Diamond Deck (Upper) normally $3,879 per person based on double occupancy discounted to $3,379, for $1,000 total savings; Ruby Deck (Middle) normally $3,609 per person based on double occupancy discounted to $3,209, for $800 total savings; and Emerald Deck (Lower) normally $2,699 per person based on double occupancy discounted to $2,599, for $200 total savings.
Discounts are valid on bookings made through December 31, 2019, with a $400 non-refundable deposit required to confirm a reservation. Discounts are based on availability at the time of booking and are not valid on single-supplement-free cabins or solo departures.
Additionally, Riviera is making it easier to gift a river cruise this holiday season with flexible changes to bookings. Surprise a family member or friend by reserving any cruise for them, and if a different departure date or itinerary is desired by the recipient Riviera will transfer the deposit accordingly.
Riviera River Cruises offers 15 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways, including exclusive departures for solo travelers. Its fleet of 13 ships is one of the youngest in Europe, with none older than six years. Riviera’s cruises include spacious cabins and suites, fine culinary experiences from sumptuous breakfasts to four-course dinners featuring international classics and regional specialties, and expert-led excursions to classic sights and lesser-known places.
Riviera guarantees exceptional value, promising never to add hidden surcharges or fees. Riviera also doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.
For more information about Riviera River Cruises, visit rivierarivercruises.com or call 888-838-8820. Travel advisors can order updated catalogs for 2020 at rivierarivercruises.com/brochures.
For more information, visit rivierarivercruises.com/promotions.
SOURCE: Riviera River Cruises press release.
