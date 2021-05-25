Last updated: 03:11 PM ET, Tue May 25 2021

Riviera River Cruises To Restart in Portugal on July 2

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Riviera River Cruises Theresa Norton May 25, 2021

Riviera River Cruises' MS Douro Elegance
Riviera River Cruises' MS Douro Elegance will restart sailing in Portugal on July 2, 2021. (Photo via Riviera River Cruises)

Riviera River Cruises plans to restart European river cruises on July 2 on Portugal’s Douro River.

The eight-day “Douro, Porto and Salamanca River Cruise” will be operated by the 126-passenger MS Douro Elegance through late October. A four-day Lisbon extension is available on select departure dates.

ADVERTISING

Guests will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative test prior to travel. If there’s a cost for a COVID-19 test, Riviera will pay it.

Learn more about Riviera River Cruises

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’ll be welcoming guests aboard our Douro River cruises this summer,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera’s executive vice president-sales and marketing, North America. “While we’re all eager to travel again, we’ll still be taking precautions to ensure our cruises are safe for both your clients and our crew members. And, of course, we guarantee your clients will be happy with their cruise by the second day or we’ll help bring them home with a full refund.”

Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Receives CDC Approval To Conduct Test Cruises

Holland America Line ms Eurodam. (photo courtesy of Holland America Cruise Line)

Holland America’s Eurodam Extends 2021 Med Cruise Season

Small marina with boats and yachts at daytime. Landscape with many restaurants close to the harbour of Mikrolimano, Piraeus, Athens, Greece (Photo via NAPA74 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon What You Need To Know About Traveling To Greece This Summer

Alaska senators Murkowski and Sullivan and Rep. Don Young

Alaskans Thrilled With New Law That Helps Cruising Resume

Riviera said it continues to evaluate travel guidelines throughout Europe and will restart operations on additional rivers when possible.

Included in its flexible customer care policies are COVID-19 cancellation and curtailment protection and Riviera’s happiness guarantee. If a guest isn’t able to travel specifically due to COVID-19, the booking can be transferred to another departure date for free with as little as 24 hours’ notice. If a guest has to shorten their holiday due to COVID-19 and a travel insurer doesn’t cover it, Riviera will provide compensation for the missed portion of the cruise. And if a guest isn’t happy by the second day of their cruise, Riviera will help them get home with a full refund.

Health and safety practices include regularly disinfecting shared equipment and touchpoints, disinfecting suitcase handles, placing hand sanitizer throughout the ship, social distancing on coaches for excursions with temperature checks upon reboarding, providing contact-free services and full table service in restaurants with seating to allow for social distancing, daily temperature checks and ongoing health screenings for crew members and requiring face coverings for crew members where necessary.

Riviera River Cruises offers 20 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways, including dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement. Riviera’s fleet of 12 ships is one of the youngest in Europe. Riviera promises never to add hidden surcharges or fees, and it doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.

For more information about Riviera River Cruises, click here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Riviera River Cruises, Portugal

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Alaska senators Murkowski and Sullivan and Rep. Don Young

Alaskans Thrilled With New Law That Helps Cruising Resume

Crew Members Disembark After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Royal Caribbean CEO Says US Cruises Might Resume Next Month

President Biden Signs Law To Restart Cruising in Alaska

Viking Adds Third Ship to Summer Mediterranean Program From Malta

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS