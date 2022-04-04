Silversea Christens Third Luxury Cruise Ship in Nine Months
Silversea Cruises has been on a roll even during the pandemic, christening three new ultra-luxury vessels over the past nine months and introducing innovative onboard programming.
The latest and 10th ship to join the fleet is the 596-guest, 40,700-gross-ton Silver Dawn. The vessel, a sister to Silver Moon christened in July 2021, was officially named in a ceremony on March 31 in Lisbon, Portugal. The third ship named in the past nine months was Silver Origin, a 100-passenger vessel built specifically for the Galapagos Islands.
The Godmother of Silver Dawn is Nilou Motamed, an influential food and travel editor who appears as a recurring judge on Bravo TV’s “Top Chef.”
“It’s a great honor to have been selected as the Godmother of Silver Dawn and to have been on board for her naming ceremony in Lisbon,” Motamed said. “Growing up in multiple countries has helped me recognize that one of our deepest common bonds, wherever we go, is food. Like many of Silversea’s guests, I always pair my cultural explorations with culinary ones. That’s why I’ve loved seeing the world through Silversea’s S.A.L.T. program. I’ve dedicated my career to celebrating authentic, local cuisines and cultures. For me, nothing is more rewarding than connecting with people over a shared meal.”
Among those at the christening ceremony were Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Silversea parent Royal Caribbean Group; Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean Group chairman of the board; Roberto Martinoli, president and CEO of Silversea; and Barbara Muckermann, chief commercial officer of Silversea. Numerous members of the travel media and luxury travel advisors also attended.
“Celebrating the naming of Silver Dawn in Lisbon marked an incredibly proud moment for all involved,” Liberty said. “Silver Dawn is a jewel in the Silversea fleet and speaks to Royal Caribbean Group’s commitment to delivering the best vacation experiences in a responsible way.”
While Silver Moon officially launched the new culinary program, Sea and Land Taste or S.A.L.T., Silver Dawn introduced the new Otivm spa and wellness program. This wellness philosophy includes lavish treatments in the Roman-inspired spa (with champagne and chocolates!) but extends to pampering in the suites, such as luxurious new mattresses and bed linens, butler-drawn scented baths, and indulgences such as lobster-and-caviar rolls, foie gras burgers and truffle popcorn.
The christening ceremony opened with Royal Caribbean Group’s customary bagpipe performance and was followed by a performance that weaved a narrative from the 2021 launch of Silver Moon to the launch of Silver Dawn. Singers performed the national anthems of the U.S., Italy, and Portugal before a religious leader blessed the ship and dignitaries delivered speeches.
Motamed then cut the ribbon to trigger a champagne bottle to smash on the ship’s hull.
Silversea executives noted that the line’s expansion was greatly helped by the investments by its new parent company, Royal Caribbean Group.
“An evolution of our unique take on luxury, Silver Dawn is the third Silversea ship to be named in the last nine months,” Martinoli said. “As well as S.A.L.T., our immersive culinary program, Silver Dawn enriches guests’ travels with Otivm, our indulgent new wellness program, which is inspired by the ancient Roman lifestyle. She really is magnificent. I extend my gratitude to Jason Liberty and all involved at Royal Caribbean Group, as well as to the team at Silversea, Fincantieri, and Captain Failla and his crew — our most valuable asset. Moreover, I proudly welcome Nilou Motamed as the Godmother of Silver Dawn.”
Silver Dawn departed on its inaugural voyage on April 1, sailing from Lisbon to Barcelona, and is scheduled to sail in the Mediterranean until November, when it will cross the Atlantic Ocean, via the Canary Islands, to explore the Caribbean and Central America.
