Save on Sailings With Carnival’s Labor Day Deals
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Janeen Christoff August 28, 2019
Time is ticking on Carnival Cruise Line’s Labor Day Sale. Travelers can get in on 25 percent off discounts on select sailings, reduced deposits and free price protection on sailings from October 2019 and beyond. But book in a hurry. These savings set sail on August 31, 2019.
The Labor Day Early Saver Sale includes popular cruises such as the three-day Baja Mexico cruise from Long Beach, California, on the Carnival Imagination and the Carnival Inspiration. Prices start at $179 per person. Four-day sailing start at $184.
Four-day Western Caribbean cruises from Miami, Florida, on the Carnival Victory start at $179 per person as well. Ports of call include Key West and Cozumel, Mexico.
Sail to the Bahamas from Miami on a two-day cruise stopping in Nassau for rates starting as low as $187.
Travelers can save on sailings with John Heald, senior cruise director and Carnival brand ambassador. He will be onboard the October 31, 2019, sailing of the Western Caribbean from Miami, calling in Key West and Cozumel.
A five-day Eastern Caribbean sailing from Miami starts at $239 per person and calls in Amber Cove and Grand Turk, and a five-day Western Caribbean sailing from New Orleans onboard the Carnival Valor also starts at $239. The cruise calls in Cozumel and the Yucatan (Progreso).
There are also five-day sailings to the Bahamas, calling in Half Moon Cay, Nassau and Freeport, offered as low as $249 per person.
Travelers will also find a variety of homeport departures to choose from, including Fort Lauderdale; Charleston, South Carolina; San Diego; Galveston, Texas; Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; and more.
