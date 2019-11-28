Scenic Launches 2020-2021 Egypt, Jordan, Israel and Oman Season
Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours has expanded its roster of historically and culturally significant cruise and land-based tours to Egypt and Jordan for the 2020-2021 season and has also added escorted tours to Israel and Oman.
Details on tours, including the new 12-Day Wonders of the Nile, the 19-day Egypt & Jordan Experience and the eight-day Highlights of Israel, are detailed in Scenic’s new 2020-2021 brochure—downloadable from the company’s website or available in hardcopy form.
Guests booking by December 31, 2019, have several options on many of the itineraries and departures: free air, free air plus CAD$350 per person savings, and upwards of CAD$700 per person savings.
Guests are transported back in time aboard the luxury Sanctuary Sun Boat III as it sails through the cradle of civilization, taking in the colorful hieroglyphics and 4,500-year-old pyramids in the land of the Pharaohs.
New in 2020 is Scenic’s 12-day Wonders of the Nile itinerary, roundtrip out of Cairo. The trip begins in the historic city of Giza with a luxurious hotel stay, where the Great Pyramids and the hustle and bustle of local markets, restaurants and daily life are within easy reach.
Guests then board the intimate boutique ship and sail from Abu Simbel, home to the World Heritage-listed temples of Ramses II and his wife Nefertari, to Aswan.
Highlights include visits to temples and villages along the Nile, an optional hot air balloon flight and curated evening entertainment such as a Galabeyya party complete with Egyptian delicacies, music and dancing.
Fares start at CAD$10,095 per person, double. Additional trips throughout Egypt include the 12-day Treasures of Egypt and the 14-day Egypt In Depth, which also adds on a trip to the Red Sea.
For those wanting to explore both Egypt and neighboring Jordan, the 19-day Egypt and Jordan Experience combines the wonders of ancient Egypt with an in-depth exploration of Jordan, a country whose history spans more than 200,000 years.
Scenic guests are immersed in the historical sites of both countries during tours and while on a six-night Nile river cruise. A selection of once-in-a-lifetime experiences includes a reenactment of the Roman chariot races; a private visit to the Royal Automobile Museum; and floating in the hypersaline waters of the Dead Sea. Fares start at CAD$17,345 per person, double.
Guests on the river cruise portions sail on the Sanctuary Sun Boat III—a perfect fit for Scenic with its focus on luxury and top service. Allowing up to 34 guests to enjoy an experience modeled on the opulent era of the roaring 20s, the intimate boutique ship offers spacious cabins with oversized picture windows and all the amenities found in high-end hotels.
A swim in the Sun Deck pool can be followed by a relaxing snooze in one of the tented lounge chairs and then a top-notch dining experience in the ship’s Copper Tray restaurant.
Guests looking to book land-only escorted tours have a choice of options focusing on Israel and Jordan—or a combination of countries—with itineraries such as the 15-day Jordan and Israel Experience.
Whether it is exploring the Old City of Jerusalem including the Wailing (Western) Wall in Israel, being adventurous by sleeping in Martian tents in Wadi Rum with a view of the star-filled desert sky, or guided tours of the World-Heritage city of Petra in Jordan, these adventures will leave guests with a lifetime of memories and photographs.
Land Extensions are also available, including a four-day Dubai stay with tours of the old and new parts of the world-class city and the Blue Train tour connecting guests with South Africa’s colonial past aboard this iconic train.
Scenic’s signature truly all-inclusive luxury means that absolutely everything is included: unlimited complimentary beverages, full-size private suites, all meals on board and most ashore, all gratuities, transfers, hotel accommodations, expert local guides and all Scenic Freechoice activities and Scenic Enrich special events.
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has grown over its 33-year history to include award-winning, all-inclusive river cruises and handcrafted escorted land tours that take participants to many of the world’s most fascinating destinations.
Since 2008, Scenic has grown to offer river cruises in Europe, SE Asia, Russia and Egypt on its 15 Space-Ships. Sister brand Emerald Waterways has seven Star-Ships offering European river sailings with an eighth (Emerald Harmony) launched this year on the Mekong River.
Exclusive charters are offered on the Volga River in Russia; yacht cruises out of Croatia; and Egypt’s Nile River.
Additional information on these and other cruises, brochures and reservations can be obtained via travel agents or from Scenic at www.scenic.ca; phone (866) 689-8611; or email: info@scenic.ca. Brochures can also be downloaded directly from the website.
SOURCE: Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours press release.
