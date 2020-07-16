Seabourn Promotion Fast Tracks Advisor Commissions
July 16, 2020
WHY IT RATES: At a time when getting paid is more important than ever, Seabourn is happy to step up and relieve the stress of advisors.—Jessica Zickefoose, TravelPulse Associate Editor
Seabourn, the ultra-luxury resort at sea, is helping the travel advisor community generate opportunities to earn commissions now when their clients take advantage of its “Early Bonus Savings” promotion.
Guests who pay their booking in full by September 30, 2020, will receive an additional 10 percent savings off the base cruise fare, with the travel advisor earning the opportunity to receive their commission now rather than later on. The promotion applies to select voyages through Winter/Spring 2022 on the line’s award-winning fleet of ultra-luxury ships.
“The travel advisor community are critical partners, and the Early Bonus Savings was created to have a dual benefit for the advisors themselves and their clients who want to book future travel,” said Chris Austin, senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales for Seabourn. “This year has been tough for many in the industry, and we wanted to give advisors an opportunity to generate precious commissions today to help strengthen their business for the remainder of this year and beyond.”
In addition, the Early Bonus Savings can be combined with other promotions to extend the value even more, to include group rates, solo traveler offers, and the Sensational Suite Savings promotion that includes opportunities ranging from shipboard credits to suite upgrades and more. The Early Bonus Savings promotion is available for select voyages and is not valid on World Cruises or segments and voyages on Seabourn Venture. A complete listing of the applicable sailings, including terms and conditions for the Early Bonus Savings promotion, can be viewed on Seabourn’s website.
Seabourn has also added more time to its “Book with Confidence” policy through September 30, 2020. The policy provides travelers with even more flexibility, assurance and options to cancel their booking up to 30 days prior to departure on any new bookings and receive a future cruise credit. The updated policy also includes a new “Best Fare Guarantee” benefit, ensuring guests can have peace of mind that they can always request the lowest publicly available fare offered for their voyage in the event fares are lowered following booking.
Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites that are all oceanfront; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home. The ships travel the globe to many of the world’s most desirable destinations including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.
Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.
Such programs include ‘An Evening with Tim Rice’, the new evening entertainment experience created exclusively for the line in association with Belinda King Creative Productions; ‘Seabourn Conversations’ with special guest speaker including knowledgeable historians, naturalists, marine biologists, destination experts and more; Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, offering guests a holistic spa and wellness experience that integrates physical, social, environmental and spiritual well-being; and The Grill by Thomas Keller, reminiscent of the classic American restaurant from the ’50s and ’60s.
Exclusive to Seabourn, The Grill is a unique culinary concept for Chef Keller, focusing on updated versions of iconic dishes. Guests will be treated to table-side preparations of Caesar salad and ice cream sundaes, as well as a range of other favorites like premium steaks, whole roasted chicken, and Lobster Thermidor, presented à la carte.
