Silversea Adds Three Antarctica Bridge Sailings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Claudette Covey June 29, 2022

Silversea, Silver Cloud, ice-class, expeditions, Antarctica
Silversea's Silver Cloud ice-class expedition ship in Antarctica. (photo via Silversea Cruises)

To sate growing demand, Silversea is adding three new 2024 Antarctica Bridge voyages, enabling guests a more direct route to the continent by flying over the Drake Passage in private business roundtrip flights between Chile’s Punta Arenas and King George Island.

“We offer guests the luxury of choice, with the most diverse offering in ultra-luxury Antarctica cruising,” said Silversea President and CEO Roberto Martinoli.

“Our pioneering Antarctica Bridge option is tremendously popular with time-conscious travelers who prefer to experience the White Continent without crossing the Drake Passage.”

Travelers can choose between two new five-day expedition sailings aboard Silver Cloud departing Feb. 2 and 7, 2024, and a six-day voyage departing Feb. 12, 2024.

Guests flying to King George Island’s Eduardo Frei Montalva air base will “spend the same amount of time exploring Antarctica as on the cruise line’s conventional itineraries,” Silversea said.

“They will journey deep into destinations such as Antarctic Sound, the Antarctic Peninsula and the South Shetland Islands, before returning to King George Island.”

In addition to the private roundtrip business class flights between Punta Arenas and King George Island, the Antarctica Bridge voyages include private transfers; international roundtrip flights; one pre-cruise hotel stay and one post-cruise hotel stay in Santiago; complimentary expedition gear; enrichment lectures; the services of an expedition team; and much more.

For voyages during the 2022-2023 season aboard Silversea’s Silver Cloud, Silver Wind and Silver Explorer transiting the Drake Passage, Silversea enhanced itineraries with roundtrip sailings from the new gateway of Puerto Williams, Chile.

The Puerto Williams sailing offers travelers better flight times, personalized private charter flights and faster transfers to the ship.

