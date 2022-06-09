Silversea Cruises Completes Its Full Return to Service
Silversea Cruises Theresa Norton June 09, 2022
Silversea Cruises’ entire 10-ship fleet has now re-entered service for the first time since the pandemic shutdown began in March 2020.
The return to service began when the new Silver Moon first set sail on June 18, 2021. Since then, Silversea took delivery of two more new ships, hosted a World Cruise in 2022, converted Silver Wind into an ice-class vessel and launched new culinary and wellness programs.
“I am incredibly proud to see all of our ships now welcoming guests around the world — with 10 ships in operation for the first time in our cruise line’s history — after what’s been a challenging period for the global travel industry,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s president and CEO.
“After leading the global return of ultra-luxury cruising, we have come back stronger than before with the support of Royal Caribbean Group, with a more all-inclusive door-to-door service, three news ships, and various product enhancements. It is especially gratifying to have our beloved Silver Wind embark on her first voyages as an ice-class expedition vessel, complete with Zodiacs and kayaks, offering our guests unforgettable encounters with nature and wildlife, and, in due course, expanding our industry-leading polar offering.”
Silversea’s new ships Silver Moon and Silver Origin departed on their maiden voyages on June 18 and June 19, 2021, in Greece and the Galapagos, respectively. The following month, Silver Muse became the first ultra-luxury ship to sail in Alaska, while Silver Shadow welcomed guests in Iceland. Silver Spirit headed to Northern Europe in September, while expedition ships Silver Explorer and Silver Cloud became the first ultra-luxury ships to return to Antarctica in November, and Silver Whisper welcomed travelers in the Caribbean the same month. The cruise line’s newest ship, Silver Dawn, embarked on its inaugural season in the Mediterranean in April 2022.
In November 2021, the company completed the conversion of Silver Wind into an ice-class expedition ship, complete with an ice-strengthened hull for cruising in polar waters. It was the second phase of a major renovation started in December 2018 to refresh the ship's interior spaces with new furniture, carpets and wall treatments, as well as new walk-in showers to complement the bathtubs in select suites.
Silver Wind now sails with up to 28 expedition experts, plus a dedicated mudroom, 24 Zodiacs and 14 kayaks, a photo studio with state-of-the-art equipment, a heated swimming pool, a new advanced wastewater treatment plant, new food waste treatment facilities and fuel-saving boilers.
After departing from Athens on May 28, the 274-guest Silver Wind is now devoting 14 days to sailing the Mediterranean before arriving in Lisbon on June 11. Then it will operate voyages to Northern Europe and the British Isles before reaching Reykjavík to begin a summer of Arctic explorations that will include a crossing of the Northwest Passage in August. In October, Silver Wind will trace a path along the Pacific Coast of the U.S., Central America, and South America, leading to its inaugural season in Antarctica.
For more information on Silversea Cruises, Antarctica, Caribbean, Mediterranean
