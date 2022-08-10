Staffing Shortages Force Princess Cruises to Cancel Multiple Sailings
Princess Cruises officials announced earlier this week it had canceled nearly a dozen voyages to and from San Diego.
According to Fox San Diego, the cruise line canceled 11 sailings on the Diamond Princess from San Diego between September 1 and November 13. A Princess spokesperson said the changes were made due to “labor challenges.”
Officials said the cancellations “will provide us with the additional time needed to overcome” the cruise line’s staffing shortages.
“Princess Cruises has been an important part of the Port of San Diego’s growing cruise business and will continue to be for the foreseeable future,” Port of San Diego’s Michael LaFleur said. “While the cruise industry – and travel industry as a whole – continues to face unprecedented challenges, the cruise lines have shown and continue to show resilience.”
“We look forward to the Diamond Princess sailing from San Diego,” LaFleur continued.
Passengers impacted by the changes were offered a transfer to an equivalent cruise with $100 to spend onboard, a future credit offer of 100 percent of the are paid plus a $100 onboard cruise credit or a cash refund.
Travelers can choose to sail aboard Discovery Princess or Crown Princess instead.
California cruisers can enjoy more sailings from the state, as Princess announced last month it would offer a new summer season sailing out of Los Angeles, including year-round trips to destinations like Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast from the port beginning in 2023.
