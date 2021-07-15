Tauck Names Godmothers for ms Andorinha
Tauck President Jennifer Tombaugh and Chief Culture Officer Sharyn Cannon will share the honor of christening the ms Andorinha in Barca de Alva, Portugal, when the ship enters service on the Douro River during the first week of August.
“Jennifer and Sharyn are the embodiment of Tauck’s ethos of caring for others, which has been the cornerstone of Tauck’s success for 96 years,” said Tauck CEO Dan Mahar. “Their deep care and concern for our guests, for our employees, and for our travel advisors and supplier-partners guides all that they do and how they do it. I know I speak for the entire Tauck family when I say that the honor is truly ours to have Jennifer and Sharyn serve as the Andorinha’s godmothers.”
The 84-passenger ship, which was originally scheduled to be christened in March 2020, was custom-designed to sail on Portugal’s Douro River.
It was named for a “species of small migratory swallow that returns to the same nests in Portugal each spring after wintering in Africa,” Tauck said.
The vessel will operate on two Douro River programs in 2021: an eight-day cruise-only itinerary and a 12-day package with two-night pre- and post-cruise stays in Lisbon and Madrid.
In 2022, it will operate on an eight-day Tauck Bridges cruise for families.
