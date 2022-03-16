UnCruise Adventures To Drop Pre-Cruise COVID-19 Testing Requirements
Patrick Clarke March 16, 2022
As COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen around the world and even within the cruise industry, UnCruise Adventures has revealed plans to drop pre-departure testing requirements for passengers this month.
According to an email obtained by Cruise Critic this week, the Seattle-based small ship adventure cruise line will become the first to eliminate pre-cruise testing requirements effective Friday, March 25.
UnCruise reportedly cited decreasing COVID-19 transmission rates and reduced mask requirements nationwide for the updated protocols.
"Safety is still of the utmost importance, and due to the close environs of a small ship cruising experience, we will continue to require all crew and guests to be fully vaccinated, including booster shots," the email stated, according to Cruise Critic.
UnCruise is unique in that it operates intimate ships carrying far fewer than the 250 passengers needed to qualify under the CDC's COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships. Nonetheless, things appear to be trending in the right direction as the agency lowered its COVID-19 travel health notice for cruise ships to Level 2 or "moderate" risk earlier this week.
