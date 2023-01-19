Uniworld Introduces Wave Season Savings of Up to $1,500
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Claudette Covey January 19, 2023
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has unveiled a Wave Season offer that provides travelers with savings of up to $1,500 per person on select 2023 itineraries.
The offer applies to new, individual bookings made between December 19, 2022, and February 28, 2023, on “full-fare bookings only” for any stateroom category, the luxury riverboat line said.
Full payment is required when the booking is made and the offer is not combinable with other promotions.
“All applicable discounts are applied sequentially; fixed savings amounts are deducted prior to applying any percentage-based discounts,” Uniworld said.
Just some of the itineraries that apply to the savings are the eight-day “Venice & the Jewels of Veneto” sailing roundtrip from Venice, the eight-day “Enchanting Danube” voyage from Budapest to Prague and the eight-day “Castles Along the Rhine” cruise from Basel to Amsterdam.
Savings are also available on voyages to such destinations as India, Vietnam, Cambodia, Peru and Egypt.
On average, Uniworld riverboats accommodate 120 guests and feature one of highest crew-to-guest ratios in the river cruise industry.
