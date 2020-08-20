Victory Cruise Lines Unveils Risk-Free Booking Policy
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Claudette Covey August 20, 2020
Victory Cruise Lines (VCL) introduced the Risk-Free Booking Policy: Come Home to America, which “enables travelers to cancel bookings 121 days before departure and receive full refunds.
As part of the policy, the $250 administration fee that applies to VCL cruise bookings will be waived for all 2021 bookings made before the Sept. 30, 2020 expiration date and canceled 121 days prior to departure.
To sweeten the pot, the policy also entitles travelers who book 2021 cruises by Sept. 30, 2020, to discounts of up to $1,400 when they pay in full.
Costa Confirms Restart of Cruise Operations in SeptemberCruise Line & Cruise Ship
MSC Cruises Celebrates Float-out of MSC SeashoreCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Corp. Brand Hit By Ransomware AttackCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Holland America Line Opens Bookings for 2022 Grand World...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
The policy is in effect for future and existing 2021 cruise reservations, including group bookings. It is not valid for re-bookings from 2020 to 2021.
“Victory Cruise Lines is committed to providing not only a safe cruise experience for our guests, but also greater transparency on our policies and peace of mind through more flexible booking policies,” said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company, which operates VCL. “In times of great uncertainty, we hope that our Risk-Free Booking Policy, in addition to our new health and safety protocols, will help guests and travel agents book with confidence knowing that their investment is protected.”
VCL operates Victory I and Victory II, 202-passenger sister ships. Its 200-passenger Ocean Victory and Ocean Discoverer are scheduled to debut in Alaska in 2021 and 2023, respectively.
The line currently operates cruises to Canada, the Great Lakes, New England and Eastern Seaboard.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS