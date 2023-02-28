Viking Reports Record-Breaking January Sales
Claudette Covey February 28, 2023
Viking started the year out with a bang, noting that January served as the company’s most successful booking month – ever.
Viking said it had 18 of its top 20 booking days during January including its strongest single sales day.
“For 25 years we have been committed to developing travel experiences for the thinking person,” said Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen. “This is what sets us apart. We are pleased that our approach to destination-focused voyages continues to resonate with curious travelers, and we look forward to welcoming even more guests on board around the world in the years to come.”
Viking also noted that Europe sales are flourishing, with some 2023 cruises virtually sold out.
Its most popular itineraries include the eight-day “Rhine Getaway” itinerary sailing between Basel and Amsterdam, the eight-day “Romantic Danube” cruise between Budapest and Regensburg, the 15-day “Grand European Tour” voyage between Budapest and Amsterdam, and the eight-day “Paris & The Heart of Normandy” sailing (Paris-Rouen-Paris).
Due to popular demand, Viking has early 2025 dates on the eight-day “Iconic Western Mediterranean” itinerary between Barcelona and Rome, the 10-day “Empires of the Mediterranean” cruise between Venice and Athens, and the 15-day “Viking Homelands” itinerary between Bergen and Stockholm.
“Additionally, with the second season of Viking Expeditions now underway, the company is continuing to experience strong demand for voyages to Antarctica and the Great Lakes,” Viking said.
Since 2020, Viking has entered 15 new ships into service.
