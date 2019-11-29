Virgin Voyages’ Black Friday Deal Offers 50 Percent Off All Deposits
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Laurie Baratti November 29, 2019
Instead of battling the crowds for deals on boring household goods this Black Friday, why not pop online and secure the sailing of your dreams at 50-percent off of the regular deposit price?
Virgin Voyages today announced that customers can book their 2020 departures at half off of the standard deposit pricing when they reserve now through November 30, 2019.
Plus, you’ll be among the first to sail under the banner of Richard Branson’s new cruise line when The Scarlet Lady sails her maiden season from her homeport in Miami throughout exotic Key West, Caribbean islands and coastal Mexico.
Choose from various ‘Sneak-a-Peek’ voyages, three- to seven-night itineraries and special Holiday Sailings.
In celebration of its inaugural season, as well as the company’s new partnership with Moët & Chandon, voyagers who book April and May 2020 sailings will receive a special Virgin Voyages limited-edition bottle of Möet Chandon Impérial champagne.
For more information, visit VirginVoyages.com.
