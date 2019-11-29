Last updated: 02:38 PM ET, Fri November 29 2019

Virgin Voyages’ Black Friday Deal Offers 50 Percent Off All Deposits

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Laurie Baratti November 29, 2019

Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady rendering
PHOTO: Virgin Voyages names its first ship Scarlet Lady. (rendering courtesy of Virgin Voyages)

Instead of battling the crowds for deals on boring household goods this Black Friday, why not pop online and secure the sailing of your dreams at 50-percent off of the regular deposit price?

Virgin Voyages today announced that customers can book their 2020 departures at half off of the standard deposit pricing when they reserve now through November 30, 2019.

Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Amtrak, California, Zephyr, Train

Amtrak's ‘Track Friday Sale’ Has Tickets as...

Car Rental & Rail
Black Friday and Cyber Week Sales are coming.

Apple Vacations' Black Friday and Cyber Week Sale Offers...

Tour Operator
PHOTO: Entrepreneurs women hands holding credit card (photo via Natnan Srisuwan / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Last-Minute 2019 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals

Features & Advice
Royal Princess

Princess Cruises Offering $1 Deposits, Free Wi-Fi During Cyber...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Plus, you’ll be among the first to sail under the banner of Richard Branson’s new cruise line when The Scarlet Lady sails her maiden season from her homeport in Miami throughout exotic Key West, Caribbean islands and coastal Mexico.

Choose from various ‘Sneak-a-Peek’ voyages, three- to seven-night itineraries and special Holiday Sailings.

In celebration of its inaugural season, as well as the company’s new partnership with Moët & Chandon, voyagers who book April and May 2020 sailings will receive a special Virgin Voyages limited-edition bottle of Möet Chandon Impérial champagne.

For more information, visit VirginVoyages.com.

For more information on Caribbean, Miami, Key West, Mexico

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Carnival Vista (© Carnival

Cruise Passengers Die in Bus Accident While on Independent...

gallery icon 19 Tips to Help You Save Big on a Family Cruise in 2020

Scenic Launches 2020-2021 Egypt, Jordan, Israel and Oman Season

Crystal Cruises Unveils 10 New Ocean Getaways for 2019-20

Royal Caribbean Reportedly Cancels Sailings to Puerto Rico for 2020-2021 Season

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS