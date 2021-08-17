Last updated: 09:56 AM ET, Tue August 17 2021

Windstar and James Beard Foundation Extend Partnership

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Lacey Pfalz August 17, 2021

Wild Surf in Capri
Windstar Cruises' flagship Wind Surf in Capri. (Photo via Windstar Cruises)

Windstar Cruises, the small ship cruise line, has extended its partnership with the James Beard Foundation to provide incredible culinary experiences aboard all its ships as the nonprofit’s official cruise line.

Over the last five years, the two have partnered to provide talented chefs on board its ships, who provide guests with themed cruises, great recipes, and more as part of the cruise line’s culinary program, which prides itself on providing local immersion through its food onboard.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Food and Drink
Pints of beer
Ember restaurant on Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises Reveals New Restaurants and Culinary Experiences

Delta

Delta Upgrading In-Flight Food, Beverage Service

Passengers participating in a cooking class

gallery icon Silversea Cruises Launches S.A.L.T. Culinary Program

Amtrak

Amtrak Debuts Upgraded Menu Options in Acela First Class

This new extension will last until 2025, with three themed cruises planned for each year beginning in 2022, hosted by a James Beard Foundation-affiliated chef. Each themed cruise will also feature chef demonstrations, a special four-course dinner and other unique recipes to try throughout the itinerary.

The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit that aims to promote America’s food culture and promote good food centered around talent, equity and sustainability.

“The long-term partnership is a result of past successes of the unique travel-culinary program, which hand-picks acclaimed culinary experts to share their knowledge of cuisines of the world with travelers, and showcases exclusive recipes on sailings across Windstar’s fleet of six elegant yachts,” further explains Windstar President Christopher Prelog.

For more information, please click here.

For more information on Windstar Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Just Extended! One More Chance to Fly Free to Europe this Fall

AmaWaterways Adds Third Seven River Journeys

AmaWaterways

Norwegian Cruise CEO Calls Florida Vaccine Mandate Appeal 'Shameful'

Norwegian Cruise Line Resumes Sailing From its Miami Homeport

Norwegian Cruise Line Floats Out Newest Ship

27 People Sailing Aboard Carnival Vista Test Positive for COVID-19

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS