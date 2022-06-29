Windstar Bookings Gain Momentum
Claudette Covey
With its six-ship fleet back in service following the debut of the newly stretched and renovated Star Pride earlier this month, 2022 business is gaining some serious momentum – and even more so for 2023, said Christopher Prelog, the Windstar Cruises' president.
“The third and fourth quarters of this year look very good and 2003 is booking very strongly,” he said.
Destinations selling particularly include, among others, Iceland and Tahiti, where Windstar will add a second ship, the recently refurbished Windstar Breeze, in October.
“It’s nice to see that the Caribbean is picking up as well,” Prelog said.
When the pandemic began to ebb, Windstar’s most loyal guests were the first to return to the cruise fold, he said.
“Now we’re seeing new-to-cruise guests, which is very encouraging. And we’re seeing guests from larger cruise lines who want to try our small yachts out, and that’s very encouraging too,” he added.
The Star Pride, which along with its sisters Star Breeze and Star Legend, were cut in half as part of a lengthening project that made the ships approximately 20 percent longer, and added 50 new suites, two new restaurants, along with pool decks, retail space, a large spa and fitness area and more.
The Star Plus Class – Star Legend, Star Breeze and Star Pride – now carry 312 guests, up from 212 before they were stretched.
The renovation also replaced each of the ships' seven engines with four, which improved efficiency and environmental performance.
The Windstar fleet also includes sailing ships Wind Star and Wind Spirit, which carry 148 guests, and Wind Surf, which carries 342.
