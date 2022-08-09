Windstar Schedules New Caribbean and Central America Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Theresa Norton August 09, 2022
Windstar Cruises has added an array of new Caribbean and Central America cruises for 2023.
The seven-day “Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway” stops in St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Barts, Anguilla, Jost Van Dyke (overnight), Virgin Gorda, and Tortola. The Nov. 4, 2023, sailing will take place on Windstar’s all-suite Star Pride and eight departures are by the 342-guest classic sailing yacht Wind Surf.
Current rates start at $2,599 per guest. The “Beach Fun & Sun” itinerary can be combined with Windstar’s “Classic Caribbean” for a two-week cruise, as both itineraries depart from St. Maarten. “Classic Caribbean” includes stops in Dominica, Guadeloupe, St. Kitts, and Nevis, as well as a repeat in St. Barts.
Both ships watersports platforms – which let guests jump from the yacht into the sea for water sports – are expected to operate almost daily on these cruises.
“We created this itinerary specifically for people who like to spend time enjoying some of the best tropical beaches, swimming and watersports activities,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “Our small yachts visit scenic Caribbean islands for a peaceful, relaxing vacation away from crowds.”
Also new in the Caribbean: Windstar will be sailing from Miami for the first time in December 2022. The small-ship cruise line just relocated its offices to Miami from Seattle.
From Miami, the “Jungles & Jewels of the Central American Coast” itinerary includes stops in Key West, Mexico, Belize, Guatemala and Honduras. The new “Central America & the Panama Canal Revealed” cruise sails from Miami to Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Costa Rica, and Panama.
Starting winter 2023, Windstar will operate a new, seven-day roundtrip Costa Rica cruise itinerary from Puerto Caldera called “Naturally Costa Rica,” including inaugural calls in San Juan del Sur and Corinto in Nicaragua. Current rates start at $2,699 per guest. The new option can combine with a Windstar Panama Canal itinerary for a 14-day adventure.
Returning Caribbean itineraries include “Windward Island Surfs & Sunsets,” a seven-day roundtrip from San Juan; “Windward Ways & Tobago Cays,” sailing through the Windward and ABC Islands; and “Yachtsman’s Caribbean,” a classic voyage to the Caribbean’s private yachting scene.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
American Queen Voyages Offers Free Roundtrip Air on Select 2023 Voyages
-
For more information on Windstar Cruises, Caribbean, Central America, Mexico, Panama Canal
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS