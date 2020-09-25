Last updated: 02:35 PM ET, Fri September 25 2020

Is Puerto Rico Open for Tourism? Here’s What Travelers Need to Know

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood September 25, 2020

PHOTO: The beach in front of the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino. (Photo via Alex Temblador)

Despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Puerto Rico reopened to tourism on September 12.

The United States territory initially welcomed guests earlier this year, but a spike in COVID-19 cases forced the local government to shut down its borders. Thankfully, the island got the outbreak under control and is once again hosting travelers.

Governor Wanda Vazquez’s executive order to reopen the island remains in place through October 2, when Puerto Rico’s epidemiological situation will be reassessed.

Vazquez also announced that many businesses have reopened at 50 percent capacity, including beaches, nature reserves, museums, golf courses, restaurants and spas.

While tours, nightclubs and other attractions remain closed, the Governor said other businesses have reopened at 25 percent capacity, such as theaters, casinos and hotel pools.

As for the entry requirements when visiting Puerto Rico, all travelers must fill out the Travel Declaration Form, present proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours, purchase travel insurance the covers coronavirus and arrive from an approved country.

The countries on Puerto Rico’s banned list include all European Union nations, Brazil, China, Iran, Ireland and the United Kingdom. The island also has a curfew in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time seven days a week.

To ensure the health and safety of locals and visitors, Puerto Rico has instituted the mandatory use of facial coverings in all public spaces and implemented social distancing protocols and signs in areas where a higher number of people are expected.

