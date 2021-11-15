A Reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Is in the Works
Southern California’s Disneyland Resort has announced some exciting park news, just in time for Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse’s birthday celebrations this week.
An ambitious reimagining of the Mickey’s Toontown section of Disneyland park is set to be unveiled sometime in early 2023, along with a brand-new attraction: ‘Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway’. Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro, shared the news today at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo.
Mickey’s Toontown has long been the beloved land that’s geared toward families with younger children, featuring fun, all-age-friendly attractions and lots of playful details for little tykes to explore. Today’s Imagineers will be building on that legacy by creating some all-new play experiences and fresh landscaping with open, grassy spaces where the family can unwind. The overall aesthetic will be one of vibrant, sights, sounds and sensations, with some spots that encourage spontaneous family play and parental relaxation.
“We are so excited to leverage Disney’s powerful brand, develop new stories and share even more magical experiences with our guests,” said D’Amaro. “The newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be a welcoming place where families and younger guests can connect and play together in fun new ways.”
While it will transform into a more spacious and greener land, Toontown will also offer more play activities and attractions than ever before. New experiences, from active play to tactile play opportunities, will allow children to slide, spin, splash, touch and listen!
One of the new areas planned for the revitalized Mickey’s Toontown will be CenTOONial Park, a natural space that will be anchored by two interactive play experiences, which will be the first thing to come into vision as guests enter the land.
At CenTOONial Park’s center will be a fountain that’s designed for interactive play, that’s destined to become a central icon for the whole of Toontown. Water tables forming its base will entice guests to play in the water and engage in a sensory experience (especially on a hot day!). At night, the fountain will come to life as part of a unique spectacle.
Nearby will stand a ‘dreaming tree’, directly inspired by the tree that a young Walt Disney would daydream beneath in his own hometown. Sculpted tree roots will supply opportunities for small children to play, crawl and explore, and a softly undulating landscape will offer rolling hills where families can rest and dream.
To achieve all this, Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland will be closing down in March 2022, so that Imagineers can begin creating these all-new experiences. Disneyland park promises to deliver more details as the project progresses.
