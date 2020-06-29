Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ to Reopen in Riviera Maya, Mexico
World leader in live theatrical entertainment, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, today announced its reinforcement of a long-standing partnership with Grupo Vidanta, leading resort and tourism-product developer in Mexico and Latin America’s, ahead of the scheduled reopening of Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ at Vidanta Riviera Maya on July 3, 2020.
In the wake of massive operational disruptions and the forced closure of its shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Québec-based Cirque du Soleil announced today that it has filed for financial protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) in order to restructure its business.
But, the restructuring process won’t delay the imminent reopening of Cirque du Soleil’s sixteenth worldwide resident show and Grupo Vidanta’s most popular spectacle.
In a statement, Cirque du Soleil specified that, “the artists and show staff of the Resident Shows Division are not affected by this measure to allow for a swift and efficient return as soon as the ban on gatherings is lifted and show operations can resume.”
The 80-minute show, which includes a one-hour dinner and musical prelude, is housed in the bespoke Cirque du Soleil Theater at the Vidanta Riviera Maya development in the middle of the Mayan jungle, situated just 20 minutes away from Cancún’s International Airport and 20 minutes outside of Playa del Carmen.
Drawing upon elements of Mexico's history and heritage, JOYÀ follows the journey of an eccentric alchemist and his rebellious granddaughter, who together embark upon a quest to discover the secrets of life hidden within the jungle.
JOYÀ launched as the first in a series of joint efforts between Cirque du Soleil and Grupo Vidanta, and the relationship between the two companies continues to thrive, despite challenging circumstances. A second, groundbreaking new venture is already underway with a launch date that had been planned for some time in 2021.
Grupo Vidanta's founder, Daniel Chávez Morán, said today, "We are proud to be close collaborators with Cirque du Soleil and will continue to work as two families, united with the aim of bringing Mexico captivating entertainment experiences of the highest quality."
For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com/joya.
