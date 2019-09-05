'Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle' Light Show Debuting at Universal Orlando
Entertainment Donald Wood September 05, 2019
Universal Orlando Resort announced the highly anticipated Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle light projection experience would make its debut at the theme park on September 14.
Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle will utilize projection mapping, special effects and lighting to turn Hogwarts castle into something completely unique. The light projection experience will feature the Death Eaters for the first time ever, which should have fans of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter excited.
The new light show will run select nights from September 14 through November 15 at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure park.
The show in Hogsmeade begins with ominous green light and fog filling the village as the Death Eaters arrive. The creatures roam throughout the park alongside visitors as they practice the Dark Arts despite the wizarding laws.
Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle will also illuminate a darker side of the wizarding world, with creatures and villains such as Dementors, Aragog, Mountain Trolls, Thestrals and more taking over the castle in a display of light, music and special effects.
Guests will be asked to summon their inner strength and bravely face the Dark Arts and the visage of the powerful Dark wizard Lord Voldemort until the Patronus spell is cast.
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS