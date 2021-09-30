Last updated: 11:46 AM ET, Thu September 30 2021

Disney Announces Guardians of Galaxy Cosmic Rewind to Open in 2022

Entertainment Lacey Pfalz September 30, 2021

Rendering of the new Guardians of the Galaxy-themed EPCOT pavilion.
Rendering of the new Guardians of the Galaxy-themed EPCOT pavilion. (photo via Walt Disney World Resort)

As Walt Disney World Resort celebrates its eighteen month-long 50th anniversary celebration, it’s shared some news about its next major attraction, set to debut in 2022: the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The attraction will be the first intergalactic showcase pavilion at EPCOT. The World of Xandar pavilion is currently under construction, and it will feature a Galaxarium, where guests can explore a planetarium-like presentation on Xandar, the planet which the Guardians of the Galaxy saved in their first film.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, and it will rotate 360 degrees as passengers of all ages race to save the galaxy with the Guardians. It will also feature the first reverse launch in Disney roller-coaster history.

The news of this latest EPCOT expansion comes as its Ratatouille-inspired additions to its French area are set to open October 1, featuring the interactive Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction and La Crêperie de Paris eatery.

This Marvel Cinematic Universe-themed expansion will be the first for EPCOT.

