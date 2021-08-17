Disney Announces Opening Date for ‘Drawn to Life’ Cirque du Soleil Show
Entertainment Lauren Bowman August 17, 2021
‘Drawn to Life’ was set to make its initial debut on April 17, 2020, with a soft opening on select nights beforehand. Unfortunately, this coincided with everything shutting down, and the show was delayed in relaunching.
Now after more than a year of waiting, the show is set to make its official introduction on November 18, 2021, with tickets going on sale on August 20, 2021, for the general public.
The collaboration between Cirque du Soleil and Disney is sure to wow visitors with inspiring feats of acrobatics – ten acts in all – while also following an imaginative storyline.
Disney Imagineering and Walt Disney Animation Studios both helped play a role under the direction of Michel Laprise in the story following a talented girl inheriting her father’s unfinished work.
“Our show uses new technologies and art forms to portray the innate physicality of animation,” says Michel Laprise, Show Writer & Director in a statement. “During a number of the acts, classic Disney animation sequences come alive via contemporary projections, complementing the spectacular feats of our acrobats.”
During the shutdown, the artists practiced routines at their home gyms. But now the white circus tent at Disney Springs has reopened to them in preparation for this amazing performance.
Tickets officially go on sale on August 20, 2021, but Cirque Club Members have access to presale tickets through December 31, 2021. Tickets – once available – can be found here: https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life
