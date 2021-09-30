Disney Announces Opening Date for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
Officials from the Walt Disney World Resort announced Thursday that its upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser attraction is scheduled to debut on March 1, 2022.
General bookings for the Star Wars attraction open on October 28, but Disney Vacation Club members, Disney Passholders and Disney Visa Cardmembers should be on the lookout for a special booking opportunity in the coming weeks.
During a 50th anniversary celebration event, Disney crew members revealed new details of the first-of-its-kind vacation experience, which transports guests on a two-night adventure onboard a Halcyon starcruiser.
Visitors will be able to become a member of the Resistance and learn the ancient ways of the Jedi lightsaber, or turn their back on the good guys to transform into a member of the First Order or even a smuggler.
Last month, Disney revealed the price for a two-night voyage on the Halcyon starts at $4,809 for two adults. Prices for two adults and one child are $5,299, and two adults and two children increase to just under $6,000.
Meals are included onboard and team members have gone above and beyond to create food and beverage concoctions that feel like they are from another galaxy while appealing to the tastebuds of those from this galaxy--with delicious items presented in unexpected ways.
