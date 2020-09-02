Disney World Announces More Dining Options and Halloween Fun This Fall
September 02, 2020
Disney has announced that it’s opening more dining options at Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
The new options are part of the park's ongoing phased reopening.
The enchanted, fairytale setting of Cinderella’s Royal Table will open on September 24, 2020, at Magic Kingdom. Visitors can partake in a regal banquet with options including roasted chicken breast, tenderloin of beef and the chef’s fish of the day.
At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Hollywood & Vine is returning on September 25, 2020, with Minnie’s Seasonal Dining. Guests can get into the Halloween spirit with Minnie’s Halloween Dine, enjoying a monster feast and waving and snapping photos of characters, including Minnie and Mickey Mouse.
Guests can begin making reservations for these newly reopened dining experiences starting September 11, 2020, on DisneyWorld.com or the My Disney Experience app.
More quick-service options are also reopening. Gaston’s Tavern at Magic Kingdom Park is returning on September 4, 2020. The ABC Commissary at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is also reopening for walk-in quick-service lunch beginning October 8, 2020.
