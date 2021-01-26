Last updated: 08:39 PM ET, Tue January 26 2021

Disney Releases New Details for The Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival

Entertainment Lauren Bowman January 26, 2021

Snow White and Dopey at Epcot's International Flower & Garden Festival 2019
Snow White and Dopey at Epcot's International Flower & Garden Festival 2019 (Photo via Lauren Bowman)

From March 3rd through July 5th, visitors to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT will get to enjoy beautiful topiaries sculpted into their favorite Disney characters and delicious culinary treats.

Every year Disney wows guests with the larger than life – and very detailed – topiary collection at EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival. This Taste of the Festival is sure to impress with characters like Remy in the France Pavilion, Tinker Bell in the United Kingdom Pavilion, Lady and the Tramp located in the Italy Pavilion and Sorcerer Mickey at the main entrance.

Also in the United Kingdom Pavilion, Twinings of London has partnered with the park to showcase a special English Tea Garden where there will be a self-guided tour. Or enjoy The Goodness Garden Butterfly House which is presented by GoGo squeeZ.

There will also be a variety of gardens to display local environments from around the world – like the rainforest which will be in the Mexico Pavilion and a bamboo garden in the China Pavilion.

Of course, no EPCOT festival is complete without its variety of culinary creations. There will be more than 20 Outdoor Kitchens visitors can choose from with an array of food and beverage options. The menus will be released in the coming weeks.

Guests will also be treated to live music from groups like the Voices of Liberty, Mariachi Cobre, Jammin’ Gardeners and the EPCOT Pianist.

To help keep younger children entertained, there will be two scavenger hunts throughout the park. Find Spike – a busy, buzzing bee – or take part in the Egg-stravaganza Scavenger Hunt for Easter (March 19 - April 4).

Currently, EPCOT is hosting the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts and is undergoing multiple enhancements.

Lauren Bowman
