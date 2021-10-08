Disney Sets Launch Date for New Genie Service and Lightning Lane
October 08, 2021
Walt Disney World plans to make guests’ experiences even more magical by creating personalized itineraries through the new Disney Genie+.
This free travel planner is available through the My Disney Experience app and includes fast passes for purchase with Disney’s new Lightning Lane system.
Both are scheduled to debut on October 19th.
It’s no secret that there is a lot to do at Walt Disney World – with four major theme parks, two water parks, a downtown shopping district, numerous resort hotels and all new experiences for the 50th anniversary – it’s easy to get overwhelmed.
Disney is stepping in with the Disney Genie+ to take some of this stress out of the planning process. Customers can log in to the free app and click what interests them. A tailored experience is then created for the individual user, helping them make the most of their day. Disney is relying on its ample data collection and real-time wait times to update each schedule to fit in the most relevant experiences while also giving visitors the shortest wait times.
The new extension to the My Disney Experience app will even help to plan around guests’ existing dining reservations and theme park reservations and can be changed throughout the day.
The Disney Genie+ will also be home to the Lightning Lane passes – the new fast pass system for the parks. While the traditional line is still available, guests can have the option to buy a day pass or purchase a la carte tickets for certain rides.
Pricing is set at $15 per guest per day for a full day of Lightning Lane passes on more than 40 attractions. This can be purchased ahead of your visit with reservations starting at 7 a.m. the day of your visit.
Only one Lightning Lane reservation can be used at a time.
Guests who choose to buy Lightning Lane tickets a la carte can also do so through the Disney Genie+ app and visitors are limited to just two tickets per day. Al la carte ticket pricing will vary by attraction and date.
Rides participating in the Lightning Lane feature are as follows (broken down by park):
Magic Kingdom
Individual Lightning Lane Selections Attractions include*:
– Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
– Space Mountain
Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Selections Attractions include*:
– Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
– Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin
– Dumbo the Flying Elephant
– Haunted Mansion
– “it’s a small world”
– Jungle Cruise
– Mad Tea Party
– Mickey’s PhilharMagic
– Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor
– Peter Pan’s Flight
– Pirates of the Caribbean
– Splash Mountain
– The Barnstormer
– The Magic Carpets of Aladdin
–The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
– Tomorrowland Speedway
– Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid
EPCOT
Individual Lightning Lane Selections Attractions include*:
– Frozen Ever After
– Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure
Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Selections Attractions include*:
– Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival
– Journey into Imagination with Figment
– Living with the Land
– Mission: SPACE – Green
– Mission: SPACE – Orange
– Soarin’
– Spaceship Earth
– Test Track
– The Seas with Nemo & Friends
– Turtle Talk with Crush
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Individual Lightning Lane Selections Attractions include*:
– Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway
– Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Selections Attractions include*:
– Alien Swirling Saucers
– Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along
– Disney Jr. Dance Party
– For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration
– Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular - Returning December 19, 2021
– Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
– Muppet*Vision 3D
– Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster
– Slinky Dog Dash
– Star Tours
– The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
– Toy Story Mania!
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Individual Lightning Lane Selections Attractions include*:
– Avatar Flight of Passage
– Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain
Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Selections Attractions include*:
– Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King
– DINOSAUR
– Feathered Friends in Flight!
– It’s Tough to Be a Bug!
– Kali River Rapids
– Kilimanjaro Safaris
– Na'vi River Journey
– The Animation Experience
