Disney Skyliner Reopens a Week After Passengers Were Stranded
October 14, 2019
The Disney Skyliner at Disney World reopened to the public Monday after closing for a week due to a malfunction which resulted in several passengers being stuck in their gondolas for hours.
According to the official blog of Disney Parks, the Disney Skyliner transportation system will operate from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. local time Monday, but hours will change to a modified operating schedule for system updates Wednesday through Friday.
The modified scheduled includes the Epcot and the Pop Century/Art of Animation lines remaining open Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., while the Hollywood Studios line will be closed. On Thursday and Friday, all three lines will open from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
“Following a complete review with the manufacturer, we've made adjustments to our processes and training, and we are improving how we communicate with guests during their flight with Disney Skyliner,” Disney officials posed on the theme park’s blog.
The Disney Skyliner originally opened to the public on September 29 but was shut down on October 5 after it experienced a malfunction on the Epcot line. Images shared online showed gondolas stuck at a loading station and first responders evacuating guests.
Over the last week since the incident occurred, theme park officials have been testing the transportation system without passengers. The Disney Skyliner connects Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios to four nearby hotels, including Pop Century, Art of Animation, Caribbean Beach and the upcoming Riviera Resort.
