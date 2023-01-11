Disney World, Disneyland Announce Changes Coming Soon
Officials from the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California announced changes being made in 2023.
At Disney World, travelers can experience the return of the “Happily Ever After” nighttime spectacular, the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom on April 4 and the debut of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT.
Another major change coming to the park is complimentary self-parking when staying at a Disney Resort hotel, which launched on January 10. In addition, Annual Passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays.
Beginning in the next few months, guests purchasing Disney Genie+ service will also receive digital downloads of their PhotoPass attraction photos, taken in the park on the day of their purchase, at no additional charge.
At Disneyland, visitors will be able to enjoy the Lunar New Year celebration, running from January 20 to February 15, or Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, running from March 3 to April 25.
Beginning on February 4, the California theme park is also allowing guests with a Magic Key pass or a Park Hopper ticket to begin crossing over between the parks two hours earlier, starting at 11 a.m. PT.
Disneyland also revealed its reservation calendar would offer nearly two months’ worth of $104 park ticket dates throughout 2023, complimentary PhotoPass digital attraction photos for all ticketed park guests and more opportunities to join the Magic Key program.
