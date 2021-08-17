Disney World Shuts Down The NBA Experience
Entertainment Donald Wood August 17, 2021
Officials from the Walt Disney World Resort informed employees that The NBA Experience at Disney Springs would permanently be closed.
According to Nexstar’s Scott Gustin, Disney said it reached a mutual decision with the NBA regarding the closure of the attraction. The relationship between the theme park and the league, as well as the Orlando Magic, was not impacted by the closure.
Disney says this will not impact their other partnerships with the NBA or their business relationship with the Orlando Magic.— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 16, 2021
Disney will share an update about the future of the NBA Experience location at a later date.
The decision to close the facility, which was a mutual decision made with the NBA, was communicated to Disney Springs employees via email earlier today.— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 16, 2021
As for what will eventually replace The NBA Experience, officials said the future of the location would be revealed at a later date. The attraction opened in August 2019 and featured 13 interactive elements and hands-on activities across 44,000 square feet and two floors.
The decision comes days after Disney announced its parks, experiences and products division reported a third-quarter profit, the company’s first recorded profit since the coronavirus pandemic essentially shut down the travel industry.
Last month, the theme park company revealed all employees and guests aged two years old and up at Disneyland and Disney World would be required to wear facial coverings in all indoor venues.
As for what’s happening at Disney World right now, Main Street, U.S.A. is looking a little different as Magic Kingdom and the rest of Walt Disney World Resort begin to welcome the Fall holiday season.
Sponsored Content
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS