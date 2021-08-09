Walt Disney World Transitions To Fall Season
Entertainment Lauren Bowman August 09, 2021
Main Street, U.S.A. is looking a little different as Magic Kingdom and the rest of Walt Disney World Resort begin to welcome the Fall holiday season.
This annual transformation takes place overnight for about a week with more and more imaginative décor welcoming guests each morning to Magic Kingdom.
Soon the theme park will host its first “Disney After Hours Boo Bash,” and guests will have even more to look forward to as Walt Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary with “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” starting on October 1st and carrying on for 18 months.
This Fall, guests to Walt Disney World Resort will get to enjoy a brand-new celebration – “Disney After Hours Boo Bash”.
This specially ticketed event takes place on certain nights August 10 through October 31st. For three hours, guests will get to a nighttime family-fun Halloween celebration with special character cavalcades, trick-or-treating, shorter wait times for many of the park’s attractions and deliciously themed food and beverages.
But even if you don’t make it to the after-hours event, guests visiting the parks will get to try almost all of the Halloween-themed treats during the day.
Adults can cool off with a cup of the Sea Witch’s Brew (available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge), themed cupcakes, a Maleficent Churro (available at Magic Kingdom Park), Frozen Apple Cider (available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios) and much more.
Save some room though because EPCOT is currently hosting its annual International Food & Wine Festival now through November 20th. And while there are already more than half of the booths open for the festival, nine additional booths will open on October 1st. Also, opening on the first at EPCOT will be the brand-new attraction – Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.
Walt Disney World has been preparing for “The Most Magical Celebration” for well over a year to commemorate its 50th anniversary. Slowly more and more details have come out about what guests can experience during this event. Cinderella’s Castle has finished its makeover and will serve as the centerpiece for the park’s new nighttime spectacular, “Disney Enchantment”. “Harmonious” will also make its debut as EPCOT’s new nighttime show. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, visitors will get to see the all-new daytime show “Disney KiteTails”. And throughout Magic Kingdom Park, guests can take their photos with 50 gold-cast Disney character statues.
